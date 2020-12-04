BayCare breaks ground on $246M hospital

Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System broke ground this week on its $246 million hospital in Wesley Chapel, Fla.

BayCare Hospital Wesley Chapel will span 318,000 square feet and house 86 beds, an intensive care unit and an emergency department. It will also offer physical rehabilitation and imaging and lab services.

"While 2020 has been an unprecedented year for health care that has called for tough decisions and creative solutions, we are grateful to celebrate the long-term goals that brought us to this moment," said Eric Obeck, BayCare's board chair. "I'm proud to be part of an organization that keeps setting the pace, even as we react to the coronavirus's impact on our daily business."



The new hospital is slated to open in 2023.

More articles on capital projects:

7 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Orlando Health breaks ground on $341M orthopedic complex

UPMC opening specialty care campus in West Mifflin

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.