10 most-read workforce stories in 2020

During the COVID-19 pandemic, virus transmission to front-line workers has been a key issue at hospitals and health systems.

Below are 10 of the most-read stories about workforce issues in 2020, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review.

1. Tens of thousands of Americans apply for contact-tracing jobs: 5 things to know

2. 900+ Mayo Clinic workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in past 2 weeks

3. Where hospital employees have tested positive for coronavirus March 16-20

4. Massachusetts hospital COVID-19 outbreak may be tied to employees eating together

5. 26 hospitals bringing back furloughed employees

6. 57 hospitals where employees have tested positive for COVID-19

7. 'We're disappointed': Advocate Aurora responds to unmasked nurse at Wisconsin bar

8. 'We are not immune': Henry Ford Health says 734 employees positive for COVID-19

9. 1,000 Cleveland Clinic workers sidelined due to COVID-19

10. 'It was a lapse in judgment': Advocate Aurora nurse expresses regret over Wisconsin bar incident

