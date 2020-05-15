'We're disappointed': Advocate Aurora responds to unmasked nurse at Wisconsin bar

Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Aurora Health is expressing disappointment about a video of one of its nurses at a crowded Wisconsin bar, according to WGN-TV.

Nurse Katie Koutsky visited Limanski's Pub in West Allis, Wis., which reopened May 14 after the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned the state's stay-at-home order May 12.

She told a news crew from WTMJ-TV: "I have a toddler at home and I'm a full-time nurse. It's been very stressful and hard to not go out and be with my friends and family at the bars."

According to WGN, people in the bar were nearly shoulder-to-shoulder, and most, including Ms. Koutsky, didn't have masks on.

When asked if she was worried about possible exposure to COVID-19, Ms. Koutsky said, "I don't think the risk presents any higher than going to a grocery store."

Ms. Koutsky's employer, Advocate Aurora, provided a statement to Becker's Hospital Review in response to the incident, expressing disappointment.

"Given the ongoing education and safety measures we are fully committed to, we're disappointed," the statement reads. "The health and safety of our patients, team members and our community are our highest priorities."

Mary Beth Kingston, PhD, RN, chief nursing officer of Advocate Aurora, said during a virtual town hall that the health system takes a number of precautions, such as screening all employees before their shifts, ensuring appropriate safety measures are followed and educating workers about safety outside the hospital, according to WGN. She said the health system will "be following up with individual nurses as needed."

Ms. Koutsky's husband told WGN by phone his wife had no comment on the story. Advocate Aurora could not say whether the nurse was still employed, per health system policy regarding employment information.

