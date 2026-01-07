US companies are scaling back hiring in 2026. How do hospitals compare?

Across industries, most U.S. organizations are not planning to increase hiring in 2026. What is the outlook among hospitals and health systems?

Only 1 in 3 CEOs surveyed by the Yale School of Management in December said they planned to grow the size of their teams in 2026. The remaining 66% said they planned either to maintain or reduce headcount, The Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 27.

In November, the U.S. unemployment rate hit its highest level in four years — 4.6% — though jobs in healthcare continued to grow. Still, at least 93 hospitals cut jobs in 2025.

Joplin, Mo.-based Freeman Health System anticipates strong hiring for 2026. The system has several opportunities that prompt a continued focus on recruitment and retention.

“We are prioritizing a data-driven approach to workforce planning by addressing critical staffing shortages, transitioning to skill-based hiring for identified roles, and assessing flexible staffing and compensation and incentive models,” Kristan Eaton, senior vice president and chief human resources officer, told Becker’s. “Equally important is our commitment to retention, flexible staffing models, succession planning, and work-life balance to sustain a strong and engaged workforce.”

West Burlington, Iowa-based Great River Health expects hiring to remain steady rather than grow, according to Michael Yost, executive vice president and chief human resources officer.

“Our focus is on maintaining core staffing levels and filling critical roles rather than expanding headcount, driven by ongoing reimbursement pressure, continued labor cost discipline, and the need to operate more efficiently,” Mr. Yost told Becker’s. “We are prioritizing retention, internal workforce flexibility, and stronger talent pipelines to meet patient needs without increasing overall staffing levels.”

Sean Baptiste, executive vice president and chief people officer of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children’s Health, said that workforce challenges in 2025 resulted in many workers losing their jobs or leaving the industry altogether.

“While the pressures on healthcare institutions are real, I am proud to share that Nemours Children’s Health grew our workforce in 2025 and made meaningful, purposeful investments in our people and culture,” Mr. Baptiste told Becker’s. “In 2026, we are accelerating our efforts to retain, develop, and recruit the right talent to advance our Whole Child Health strategy.”

The system continues to prioritize building a healthy workforce to support excellent patient care.

“Our workforce is our greatest investment, and when our associates thrive in all aspects of their lives, it drives clinical excellence, an exceptional patient experience, and an environment where top talent wants to join and to stay,” Mr. Baptiste said. “We have listened to our associate feedback and have made meaningful changes to help them bring their best selves to work. We are building a strong total reward strategy that gives employees the benefits they most value.”