17 states where hospitals are largest employers

Hospitals and health systems are the largest employers in 17 U.S. states, according to an analysis by 24/7 Wall Street, which runs a financial news and opinion company.

For the analysis, 24/7 Wall Street examined the most recent employment counts for nonprofits and private and publicly held companies from company news releases, government data, business journals, local media reports and statements from organization representatives.

Here are the states where hospitals are the largest employers based on the analysis:

1. Alaska: Providence Health & Services (Renton, Wash.)

2. Arizona: Banner Health (Phoenix)

3. Connecticut: Yale New Haven Health System

4. Delaware: ChristianaCare (Wilmington)

5. Idaho: St. Luke's Health System (Boise)

6. Maine: MaineHealth (Portland)

7. Massachusetts: Partners HealthCare (Boston)

8. Minnesota: Mayo Clinic (Rochester)

9. New Hampshire: Dartmouth-Hitchcock health system (Lebanon)

10. North Dakota: Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

11. Oregon: Providence Health & Services

12. Pennsylvania: UPMC (Pittsburgh)

13. Rhode Island: Lifespan (Providence)

14. South Dakota: Sanford Health Network

15. Utah: Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City)

16. Vermont: University of Vermont Medical Center (Burlington)

17. West Virginia: WVU Health (Morgantown)

