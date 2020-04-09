30 hospitals where employees have tested positive for COVID-19

Hospital employees are among the confirmed cases of COVID-19. Here are U.S. hospitals or other healthcare sites where employees have tested positive during the pandemic.

Editor's Note: This is not an exhaustive list and will be updated as more hospitals and health systems announce positive cases. The numbers reflect cases reported as of the following dates. Please email Kelly Gooch at kgooch@beckershealthcare.com with any thoughts on this topic.

April 6-8

1. More than 700 employees of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System had tested positive for COVID-19 as of April 6. The positive cases represent 2.1 percent of the health system's workforce.

2. Sixty Greenwich (Conn.) Hospital staff had tested positive for COVID-19 as of April 7, the hospital's CEO told Greenwich Free Press and other news organizations during a press conference. Norman Roth said some of the employees and physicians who tested positive were starting to return to work.

3. Presbyterian Hospital officials said two workers at the Albuquerque, N.M.-based facility tested positive for COVID-19, according to TV station KOB 4. The hospital said workers with positive results are sent home to self-isolate.

4. An employee at University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque tested positive for COVID-19, according to TV station KOB 4. The individual notified co-workers about the positive result.

5. At Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine, 110 employees had tested positive for COVID-19 as of April 6, according to health system information cited by clickondetroit.com. That's out of the 728 employees tested at Michigan Medicine.

6. State officials announced that 15 workers at Maui Memorial Hospital in Wailuku, Hawaii, tested positive for COVID-19, according to KHON2. The employees tested positive over the last few weeks.

7. Kindred Hospital-San Antonio Central in Texas said three of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to mysanantonio.com. The hospital reported April 8 that no patients had tested positive.

8. Paul Skolnik, MD, chair for the department of medicine, said a small number of employees at Roanoke, Va.-based Carilion Clinic tested positive for COVID-19 over the last several weeks, according to WDBJ. The employees, their patients and others at the hospital who they may have had contact with are isolated, according to Dr. Skolnik.

April 5

9. At least 22 employees from the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Free Press. A medical center spokesperson told the newspaper that the employees' occupations could not be provided in order to protect their privacy.

April 1-4

10. Highland Hospital in Rochester, N.Y., reported nearly a dozen employees infected with COVID-19, according to the Democrat and Chronicle. The hospital locked down an acute care unit for geriatric patients, and an untold number of employees were directed to quarantine at home, according to the report.

11. Forty employees at Worcester-based UMass Memorial Health Care had tested positive for COVID-19 as of April 2, according to masslive.com, which cites updated information from the health system. Seventy-six employees were on quarantine at that time.

12. Medical University of South Carolina officials said 38 people who work at the hospital's facilities in Charleston had tested positive for COVID-19 as of April 1, The State reported April 2. A spokesperson said many cases were transmitted from within the community and via travel.

13. Cincinnati Children's Hospital officials said some of its employees had tested positive for COVID-19, but did not tell how many, WLWT reported.

14. An employee at Oregon State Hospital in Salem tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Salem Reporter. A spokesperson for the Oregon Health Authority told the publication the employee worked inside the secure area of the psychiatric facility.

15. Three employees at Fauquier Health in Warrenton, Va., tested positive for COVID-19, according to FauquierNow. One employee is a care provider who was not in direct patient care when COVID-19 symptoms began, Fauquier Health spokesperson Sarah Cubbage told FauquierNow. The other two employees are not care providers, Ms. Cubbage said.

16. Four employees at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, N.Y., tested positive for COVID-19, according to syracuse.com. The hospital also reported 11 patients with the coronavirus disease.

17. An employee at Bolivar, Mo.-based Citizens Memorial Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19, the Bolivar Herald-Free Press reported. The employee has been recovering at home and is self-quarantining with family, according to a hospital news release provided to the newspaper.

18. Eleven employees at VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System in North Las Vegas have tested positive for COVID-19, KLAS reported. A statement obtained by the TV station said the employees were immediately placed in isolation away from its facilities.

March 27-31

19. Seven employees at Syracuse N.Y..-based St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to syracuse.com. A hospital statement obtained by the website said the individuals are under quarantine at home.

20. An employee at El Paso (Texas) Children's Hospital who provides patient care has tested positive for COVID-19, KTSM reported. The employee self-isolated and self-monitored after members of a group the individual traveled with became symptomatic, the hospital told the TV station.

21. An employee at Kosciusko Community Hospital in Warsaw, Ind., has tested positive for COVID-19, according to timesuniononline.com. Fort Wayne, Ind.,-based Lutheran Health Network said its hospital is providing care for the individual.

22. Two employees at Huntsville, Ala.-based Crestwood Medical Center have tested positive for COVID-19, WAAY reported. One is a physician and the other is another hospital worker, a hospital spokesperson told the TV station.

23. Two employees at Moses Lake, Wash.-based Samaritan Healthcare tested positive for COVID-19, NBC Right Now reported. The employees were at home in isolation as of March 30.

24. Twelve staff members of Oregon Health & Science University in Portland tested positive for COVID-19, oregonlive.com reported. According to the hospital's president, Danny Jacobs, 846 nurses, physicians and other staff were tested as of March 29.

25. More than 100 employees at Beth Israel Lahey Health in Boston tested positive for COVID-19, WHDH reported. A health system spokesperson told the TV station that 109 workers at nine facilities, including Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Burlington, Mass.-based Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, were being treated and quarantined as of March 27.

26. Eighty-six employees at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital confirmed to Fox 17 News. The hospital said 37 of those infected employees had returned to work as of March 30 after passing a required quarantine period.

27. Carlos Migoya, CEO of Miami-based Jackson Health System, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a March 30 statement shared by the Miami-based health system on Twitter. Mr. Migoya said he was asymptomatic but was tested due to exposure to other people who tested positive. He is self-isolating at home.

28. Forty-five employees at Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare tested positive for COVID-19, WDRB reported. In a video obtained by the TV station and sent to employees March 29, CEO Russ Cox said 282 workers remained furloughed due to symptoms and were in self-quarantine.

29. Six employees at Jackson-based University of Mississippi Medical Center tested positive for COVID-19, the Clarion Ledger reported. Alan Jones, MD, director of emergency medicine, told the newspaper exposure appears to be from outside the hospital.

30. Two employees at Mercy Hospital Springfield (Mo.) tested positive for COVID-19 after recent out-of-state travel, the Springfield News-Leader reported. A statement provided to the newspaper said the employees are at home.

