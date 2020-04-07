'We are not immune': Henry Ford Health says 734 employees positive for COVID-19

More than 700 employees of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System have tested positive for COVID-19, the health system confirmed to Becker's.

Adnan Munkarah, MD, executive vice president and chief clinical officer, said Henry Ford has tested nearly 2,500 employees since tracking began March 12, and the majority have tested negative. However, as of April 6, 734 employees, or 2.1 percent of the health system's workforce, have tested positive. Positive cases include employees not working directly on the front lines or those who contracted the virus in the community.

In announcing the update, Dr. Munkarah pointed to the health system's strict adherence to the use of personal protective equipment during the pandemic, as well as other measures that have been put in place to protect employees and patients. Those measures include a universal mask policy for employees and visitors and the prioritization of testing for employees exhibiting even mild symptoms.

"As a health system caring for a large majority of our region's COVID-19 patients, we know we are not immune to potential exposure and we remain grateful for the courage and dedication of our entire team," said Dr. Munkarah.

Michigan is one of the states hardest hit by the pandemic. As of 7:25 a.m. CDT April 7, there were 17,221 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

More articles on workforce:

Michigan health system to boost temp staff for COVID-19 surge

Where employees have tested positive for COVID-19: April 2-6

Envision to deploy 130 clinicians to Mount Sinai Health System

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.