900+ Mayo Clinic workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in past 2 weeks

More than 900 Mayo Clinic staff have contracted COVID-19 in the past two weeks, according to a Nov. 17 briefing by Amy Williams, MD, dean of clinic practice at the Rochester, Minn.-based system.

Dr. Williams said most of the staff who have contracted the virus — 93 percent — did so in the community, according to the Post Bulletin. Most of those who contracted COVID-19 at work did so while eating in the break room without wearing a mask.

The newly diagnosed staff make up about one-third of Mayo's 2,981-person workforce, according to the report. The system is experiencing a stable shortage of 1,500 staff, including 1,000 in Rochester.

"It shows you how easy it is to get COVID-19 in the Midwest," Dr. Williams said, according to the report. "Our staff are being infected mostly due to community spread, and this impacts our ability to care for patients. We need everyone in the communities we serve to do their part to limit the spread of COVID-19."



