Intermountain adds 200 traveling nurses, welcomes NYC nurses amid COVID-19 surge

Intermountain Healthcare is ramping up its nursing workforce as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Utah, the Salt Lake City-based health system said Nov. 11.

In April, Intermountain deployed workers to the New York City area to help hospitals facing surges in COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages. The two teams — made up of 100 Intermountain healthcare workers, including physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, respiratory therapists, and other workers — were deployed to assist New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health as well as New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian.

Earlier in the pandemic, 30 Northwell Health intensive care unit nurses worked at Intermountain Healthcare to support workers in Utah.

Now, 31 nurses from NewYork-Presbyterian hospital group are also working in ICUs, emergency rooms and medical and surgical units at Intermountain in thanks for the work of Intermountain employees in April, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

Intermountain said it also is hiring about 200 traveling nurses, as well as adding ICU and medical/surgical beds, in response to the surge.

Utah's health department reported 424 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations Nov. 8 compared to 342 Nov. 1.

