Where hospital employees have tested positive for COVID-19: November

A sampling of U.S. hospitals and healthcare sites where employees have tested positive for COVID-19, as reported in November:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. This webpage will be updated throughout the month.

Texas

Twenty-seven employees of Midland (Texas) Memorial Hospital were sidelined from work as of Nov. 2 after testing positive for COVID-19, according to TV station KOSA. More than 70 additional employees were self-monitoring because they were exposed to the virus in some way.

Michigan

Marlette (Mich.) Regional Hospital reported a COVID-19 outbreak affecting 1 percent of staff as of Nov. 2. Five employees had tested positive as of that date, according to the hospital. The outbreak was identified Oct. 31.

Connecticut

A pregnant employee of Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, Conn., tested positive for COVID-19, The Day reported Nov. 2. The woman, who works transporting patients at Lawrence + Memorial, tested positive after a visit to the emergency room for breathing problems, and remained hospitalized at Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital Nov. 2 after her water broke, according to the publication.

Wisconsin

Mayo Clinic Health System is delaying elective procedures at its hospitals in Northwest Wisconsin due to a COVID-19 surge, Wisconsin Public Radio reported Nov. 2. The health system initially announced the news Oct. 30 and also said more than 200 staff members were unable to come to work due to COVID-19 exposures and infections as of that day.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.