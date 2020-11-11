Auburn Medical Center COVID-19 outbreak tied to 1 patient death, 5 employee cases

MultiCare Auburn (Wash.) Medical Center is battling a COVID-19 outbreak that has been linked to at least five employee cases, one patient death and eight additional patient cases, according to The Seattle Times, which cites a hospital system news release.

MultiCare said officials identified the outbreak after a patient in the fourth floor unit tested positive earlier in November.

The system began investigating, testing and notifying patients and workers, the news release said, according to the Times. Forty patients in the unit were tested, resulting in eight additional positive cases.

MultiCare said it also began testing 212 staff members who were potentially exposed to the virus, and 156 of them had been tested as of Nov. 10. Five were positive.

"We acted swiftly to isolate the suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients, creating a specific COVID unit for the patients. Sadly, one of the affected patients died," the health system said in a statement shared with The News Tribune.

MultiCare said the five infected workers are recovering at home.

The health system said it will continue to keep a watch on those who tested negative on the unit, stopped discharging patients from the unit and notified local and state public health officials about the outbreak, according to the Times.

