Kansas health system closes child care center after 18 employees get COVID-19

Stormont Vail Health in Topeka, Kan., has closed its child care center through at least Nov. 23 after 18 of 44 employees there tested positive for COVID-19, the health system said Nov. 9.

The outbreak was identified at Building Blocks Child Care Center, which is owned by Stormont Vail Health and provides child care for health system workers and people in the community.

Employees who work at Building Blocks were wearing appropriate personal protective equipment and following safety protocols in place, Stormont Vail Health said in a news release. Most of the employees who tested positive were asymptomatic.

The health system said the building is being sanitized, and each employee testing negative will be tested again before Building Blocks reopens.

