Intermountain, SCL Health merger to bolster innovation, telehealth

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare and Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health's completed merger will expand telehealth and innovation efforts, news outlets reported April 4.

The merger will bring Intermountain's telehealth and virtual healthcare investments to the combined system to help combat specialist shortages and give patients the opportunity to receive care more affordably at home.

Intermountain's innovation enterprises will also be extended to the combined system. Some of these include Civica Rx, Intermountain's not-for-profit pharmaceutical company, and Tellica, Intermountain's outpatient imaging centers, which offer various scans at affordable prices.

The combined system, named Intermountain Healthcare, has more than 58,000 employees and operates 33 hospitals and 385 clinics across six states.

Colorado attorney general's office signed off on the merger deal March 31.