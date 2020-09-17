Amwell ups IPO price in NYSE debut, to hit $742M: 5 details

Amwell upsized the price of its initial public offering for Sept. 17 in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange.



Four things to know:



1. Amwell priced 41.2 million shares of its Class A common stock at $18 per share. The total proceeds of the IPO are expected to hit $742 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.



2. The price is up from the $14 to $16 per share expectations in Amwell's statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed Sept. 8, which would have priced the IPO between $490 million and $560 million.



3. The public offering is expected to close Sept. 21, and the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase around 6 million additional shares of Class A common stock at the initial IPO price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



4. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. and Piper Sandler are the lead joint book-running managers for the offering.



5. Amwell announced its IPO Aug. 24 in conjunction with a Google Cloud partnership. Google invested $100 million in the company to help scale telehealth for providers, insurers and patients.



More articles on telehealth:

Top 10 physician specialties using telemedicine

A timeline of telehealth support from the federal government during the pandemic

5 ways to fuse telehealth into primary care beyond the pandemic





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.