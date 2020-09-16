Top 10 physician specialties using telemedicine

Endocrinology is the physician specialty with the highest rate of telemedicine adoption, according to Doximity's 2020 State of Telemedicine report.

For the report, Doximity analyzed data on telemedicine adoption among U.S. physicians who use its virtual care network. The number of physicians reporting telemedicine as a skill increased by 38 percent from 2019-20, nearly doubling the 20 percent annual growth rate recorded over the past five years.

Here are the top 10 specialties using telemedicine:

1. Endocrinology

2. Rheumatology

3. Gastroenterology

4. Nephrology

5. Cardiology

6. Urology

7. Neurology

8. Geriatrics

9. Hematology/oncology

10. Pulmonology

Click here to view the report.

More articles on telehealth:

Microsoft, Nuance integrate ambient clinical intelligence with Teams for telehealth: 3 details

Americans have mixed emotions about returning to virtual and in-person healthcare, survey suggests

Building a virtual care program for the pediatric population: 5 strategy insights from Nemours Children's Health System

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.