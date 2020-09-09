Amwell prices IPO at up to $560M: 5 things to know

Amwell on Sept. 8 filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for its proposed initial public offering, which it priced between $490 million and $560 million.

Amwell announced its IPO Aug. 24, as well as a new partnership with Google Cloud. Designating the Boston-based telehealth company is its preferred virtual care platform partner, Google is also investing $100 million in Amwell to help scale up its telehealth offerings for providers, insurers and patients.

Five things to know:

1. Under the filing, Amwell plans to offer 35 million shares of its Class A common stock to the public.

2. The IPO price is expected to be between $14 and $16 per share, which translates to about $490 million to $560 million in gross proceeds.

3. Amwell has also tapped Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Piper Sandler as leading joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

4. Google's investment in Amwell will be at the same purchase price offered to the public and is contingent upon the closing of the company's IPO.

5. The company's year-over-year revenue increased 77 percent in the first six months of fiscal year 2020 to more than $122 million, according to The Motley Fool. Amwell provides telehealth solutions for more than 2,000 hospitals and 55 health plan partners.

