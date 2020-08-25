Google invests $100M in Amwell concurrent with its IPO filing: 5 things to know

Google's cloud division on Aug. 24 partnered with Amwell, a Boston-based company that powers telehealth for more than 2,000 hospitals in the U.S.

Key facts about the partnership:

Amwell is now Google Cloud's "preferred global telehealth platform partner," and Google Cloud is Amwell's "preferred global cloud platform partner," according to Amwell's news announcement.





Google Cloud will invest $100 million in Amwell to scale up telehealth offerings for its providers, insurers and patients.





Google's investment will be at the same purchase price offered to the public, as Amwell also filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $100 million in an IPO on Aug. 24.





The two companies will utilize artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to automate waiting room and checkout processes, offer automated language translation services, assist payers and providers' routine tasks, triage clinical workflows and lessen clinician fatigue.





By leveraging Google's global salience, the companies will employ a "go-to-market strategy alignment and execution" to increase telehealth access for their mutual customer accounts, according to Amwell's news announcement.

