7 health systems win Teladoc telehealth innovation awards

Teladoc Health announced on Aug. 20 that seven U.S. health systems received Telehealth Innovation Awards during its virtual 2020 Telehealth Innovation Forum in July.

The Telehealth Innovation Awards recognize healthcare providers that used an innovative approach to implement their virtual care strategies and advance patient care. The awards are divided into four categories and insights collected from this year also reflect the role virtual care has played in expanding healthcare access during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to aTeledoc news release.

Here are the winners:

1. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.) won the Top National Telehealth Network Award for leading virtual care transformation.

2. Jefferson Health (Philadelphia) was recognized as the No. 1 Integrated Telehealth Program for its innovation and leadership in virtual care delivery.

3. Geisinger Health (Danville, Pa.) was recognized as the No. 1 National Telehealth Provider for redefining boundaries to expand care access.

4. Cape Regional Health System (Cape May Court House, N.J.) was recognized as the No. 1 Accelerated Physician Engagement for rapid expansion of physician visit volume by 200 percent and enrollment of patients in telemedicine for its multispecialty group practice during the pandemic.

The following health systems were recognized as Top Program Leaders in the respective categories for their telehealth programs.

1. Children's Mercy (Kansas City, Mo.): acute pediatric care.

2. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center: consumer pediatrics.

3. HCA Healthcare: mental health.

4. Providence (Renton, Wash.): hospitalist care.

More articles on telehealth:

Telehealth delivers temporary revenue stop gap among large providers, Fitch says

Penn State, Weill Cornell among organizations awarded $10M for COVID-19 telehealth research

The 50+ healthcare organizations receiving HHS funding from its $35M rural healthcare grant

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.