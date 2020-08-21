Tennessee funnels $61M into state broadband expansion

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Aug. 21 that the state's emergency broadband fund will receive $61 million in grants to improve internet access for telemedicine, telework and distance learning across the state.

The funding for the grants comes from Tennessee's Coronavirus Relief Fund allotment from the federal government and will be distributed through the state's department of economic and community development.

Sixty-two projects will receive the grants; the projects focus on improving broadband internet access for individuals and families in underserved communities.

