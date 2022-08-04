Most common symptoms of 6 coronavirus variants

COVID-19 patients have reported a wide range of symptoms, with some symptoms appearing more often for different variants of the virus.
Below, Becker's has compiled the following lists of frequently reported symptoms for six coronavirus variants and subvariants based on emerging research. The lists are not exhaustive.
Frequently reported BA.5 symptoms:
Frequently reported BA.4 symptoms:
Frequently reported omicron symptoms (BA.1):
Frequently reported delta symptoms (B.1.617.2):
Frequently reported alpha symptoms (B.1.1.7):
- New loss of taste or smell
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Frequently reported symptoms of the original strain:
- Fever or chills
- Dry coughs
- Shortness of breath associated with respiratory illness
- Fatigue
- Muscle pain or body ache
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Diarrhea
- Nausea or vomiting