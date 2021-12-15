4 most common symptoms of omicron variant

The four most common symptoms of the omicron variant are cough, fatigue, congestion and runny nose, according to a CDC analysis of the first 43 cases investigated in the U.S.

People with COVID-19 can report a wide range of symptoms, with cough and loss of smell emerging as two frequent indicators of the virus.

The CDC noted characteristics of the cases described in its analysis may not be generalizable, as the findings might be associated with individual characteristics. Still, early and ongoing research suggests certain variants may produce different symptoms. U.K. researchers tracking self-reported COVID-19 symptom data from the public found the top symptoms changed to headache, sore throat and runny nose this summer after the delta variant gained dominance.



The CDC's list of COVID-19 symptoms includes fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea. Asymptomatic infections are also common.

%MCEPASTEBIN%