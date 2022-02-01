This unexpected symptom appears to be tied to omicron

With its rapid emergence and wide range of symptoms, omicron appears to be tied to one symptom that wasn't as frequently reported with past coronavirus variants.

Back pain has ranked among some of the most common COVID-19 symptoms in the last few months, CBS News reported.

"Back pain, though common in most viral fevers, but compared to delta, omicron patients tend to have more back pain and less loss of smell and taste," said Dr. Ann Mary, consultant of general medicine at Amrita Hospital in India, according to Business Standard.

A report from South Africa's largest health insurer found that a sore throat, congestion, dry cough and lower back pain ranked among the most common early omicron symptoms.

Click here for more information on omicron symptoms.