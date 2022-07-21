Sore throat, hoarse voice top omicron symptoms, study suggests 

The top symptoms of COVID-19 from the omicron variant, a sore throat and hoarse voice, differ from common symptoms from other variants, CBSNews reported July 19.

A June 15 study from U.K.-based Zoe Health examined the symptoms of more than 62,000 positive COVID-19 tests between June 1 and Nov. 27, 2021, when the delta variant was dominant, and Dec. 20, 2021, to Jan. 17, when the omicron variant was dominant.

Three key findings: