Sore throat, hoarse voice top omicron symptoms, study suggests 

The top symptoms of COVID-19 from the omicron variant, a sore throat and hoarse voice, differ from common symptoms from other variants, CBSNews reported July 19.

A June 15 study from U.K.-based Zoe Health examined the symptoms of more than 62,000 positive COVID-19 tests between June 1 and Nov. 27, 2021, when the delta variant was dominant, and Dec. 20, 2021, to Jan. 17, when the omicron variant was dominant. 

Three key findings: 

  • Omicron symptoms lasted for shorter periods than delta symptoms: 6.87 days and 8.89 days, respectively.

  • Loss of smell appeared in less than 20 percent of omicron cases and often days after the first symptoms began.

  • Omicron is found less frequently in lower respiratory tracts, which can cause severe symptoms.
 

