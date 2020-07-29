Med schools suggest 11 ways to improve response to coronavirus

As the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S. tops 150,000, the Association of American Medical Colleges outlined ways the country can curb the spread of the virus.

The association, which includes all 155 accredited medical schools in the U.S. and 17 in Canada, as well as more than 400 teaching hospitals and health systems, released "The Way Forward on COVID-19: A Road Map to Reset the Nation's Approach to the Pandemic" July 29. The document details 11 immediate and longer-term actions to improve response to the pandemic response.

Immediate actions include establishing national standards on face covering, expanding health insurance coverage and improving and expanding testing, while longer-term actions include strengthening the country's public health infrastructure.

"If the nation does not change its course — and soon — deaths in the United States could be well into the multiple hundreds of thousands," the authors of the road map wrote. "Decisive, coordinated action is urgently needed to save lives, end the pandemic, restore America's economy, and return our lives to normalcy. It is critical that the United States takes a united approach to the pandemic."

Read the full document here.

