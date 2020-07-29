4 states at risk of new surges; 21 need stricter measures to contain virus, White House says — 5 COVID-19 updates

More than 1,300 Americans died from COVID-19 complications July 28, the highest single-day increase since late May, according to The New York Times' July 29 "The Morning" newsletter. On the state level, Florida, Arkansas, Oregon and Montana all recorded their highest daily virus death tolls July 28, The Washington Post reports.

Four other updates:

1. Three new states have been added to the "red zone," indicating serious local virus outbreaks, according to a new federal report cited by The New York Times. Missouri, North Dakota and Wisconsin were moved to the "red zone," which means they have reported more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people in the last week. The report, sent to state officials by the White House Coronavirus Task Force, recommends that the 21 "red zone" states implement more restrictions to help prevent the spread of the virus. For more information, click here.

2. American Indian/Alaskan Native beneficiaries have the second-highest hospitalization rate of all racial/ethnic groups behind Black Americans, according to an updated snapshot of COVID-19 Medicare data from CMS. The analysis, released July 28, includes data on COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations through June 20. The snapshot shows beneficiaries with dual eligibility for Medicare and Medicaid are 4.5 times more likely to be hospitalized than Medicare recipients alone.

3. Test positivity rates are starting to rise in Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Kentucky — an early indication that outbreaks are worsening in those states, Anthony Fauci, MD, said July 28 on ABC's "Good Morning America." Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said these states should closely follow federal reopening recommendations and precautions to "prevent the surges that we've seen in the southern states, because we just can't afford, yet again, another surge."

4. At least 6,300 COVID-19 cases have been linked to 270 U.S. colleges during the pandemic, according to a survey by The New York Times. The publication surveyed public four-year colleges, along with private institutions that compete in Division I sports and members of the Association of American Universities. The survey did not include other private or community colleges and likely reflects an undercount. To view NYT's breakdown of cases by school, click here.

Snapshot of COVID-19 in the U.S.

Cases: 4,361,013

Deaths: 149,351

Recovered: 1,355,363

Counts reflect data available as of 8:45 a.m. CDT July 29.

