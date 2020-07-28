Test positivity rates in 4 states signal upcoming COVID-19 outbreak, Dr. Fauci warns

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests appears to be rising in Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Kentucky — an early indication that outbreaks are worsening in those states, Anthony Fauci, MD, said July 28 on ABC's "Good Morning America."

"That's a surefire sign that you've got to be really careful," said Dr. Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

As case levels begin to flatten in some U.S. hot spots, COVID-19 cases have risen by more than 10 percent in Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee compared to a week ago, based on a seven-day average, according to a CNBC data analysis.

States should follow the national reopening guidelines the White House task force released earlier this year, Dr. Fauci said. If the guidelines are followed, Dr. Fauci said, "I think we can prevent the surges that we've seen in the Southern states, because we just can't afford, yet again, another surge."

Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia are the "next set of states where we have significant concerns about the rising test positivity rate and the rising number of cases," White House health adviser Deborah Birx, MD, said July 26, according to CNBC. Dr. Birx said the virus is beginning to take hold in more rural areas, a sign that people are bringing the virus back after visiting cities.

More articles on public health:

21 states where COVID-19 is spreading fastest, slowest: July 28

State agency tells Florida hospitals to exclude COVID-19 patients with other conditions from case count

COVID-19 deaths rise for first time since April: 4 CDC updates

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.