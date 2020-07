States ranked by COVID-19 cases - July 29

Louisiana has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population of all U.S. states, while Hawaii has the least, according to an analysis by The New York Times.

The Times used data from reports of COVID-19 cases and deaths by U.S. states and counties.

The database includes cases and deaths that have been identified by public health officials as probable coronavirus patients, which means they did not have confirmed cases but were evaluated using criteria developed by national and local governments. State populations are based on 2019 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Here is a breakdown of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as of 8:00 a.m. CDT July 29:

Louisiana —2,391 per 100,000 population

Population: 4.6 million residents



Arizona — 2,281 per 100,000

Population: 7.3 million



New York — 2,147 cases per 100,000

Population: 19.4 million



Florida — 2,058 per 100,000

Population: 21.5 million



New Jersey — 2,051 per 100,000

Population: 8.9 million



Mississippi — 1,824 per 100,000

Population: 3 million



Rhode Island — 1,768 per 100,000

Population: 1.1 million



District of Columbia — 1,693 per 100,000

Population: 705,749



Massachusetts — 1,686 per 100,000

Population: 6.9 million



Alabama — 1,680 per 100,000

Population: 4.9 million



South Carolina — 1,634 per 100,000

Population: 5.1 million



Georgia — 1,507 per 100,000

Population: 10.6 million



Delaware — 1,487 per 100,000

Population: 973,764



Nevada — 1,461 per 100,000

Population: 3.1 million



Maryland — 1,424 per 100,000

Population: 6 million



Texas — 1,423 per 100,000

Population: 30 million



Tennessee — 1,410 per 100,000

Population: 6.8 million



Illinois — 1,386 per 100,000

Population: 12.7 million



Connecticut — 1,377 per 100,000

Population: 3.6 million



Iowa — 1,361 per 100,000

Population: 3.2 million



Arkansas — 1,331 per 100,000

Population: 3 million



Nebraska — 1,305 per 100,000

Population: 1.9 million



Utah — 1,213 per 100,000

Population: 3.2 million



California — 1,202 per 100,000

Population: 39.5 million



North Carolina — 1,110 per 100,000

Population: 10.5 million



Idaho — 1,081 per 100,000

Population: 1.8 million



Virginia — 1,019 per 100,000

Population: 8.5 million



Indiana — 969 per 100,000

Population: 6.7 million



South Dakota — 960 per 100,000

Population: 884,659



New Mexico — 944 per 100,000

Population: 2.1 million



Wisconsin — 929 per 100,000

Population: 5.8 million



Minnesota — 928 per 100,000

Population: 5.6 million



Kansas — 909 per 100,000

Population: 2.9 million



Pennsylvania — 891 per 100,000

Population: 12.8 million



Michigan — 881 per 100,000

Population: 10 million



Oklahoma — 853 per 100,000

Population: 4 million



North Dakota — 806 per 100,000

Population: 762,062



Colorado — 789 per 100,000

Population: 5.8 million



Missouri — 753 per 100,000

Population: 6.1 million



Washington — 743 per 100,000

Population: 7.6 million



Ohio — 740 per 100,000

Population: 11.7 million



Kentucky — 646 per 100,000

Population: 4.5 million



New Hampshire — 478 per 100,000

Population: 1.4 million



Alaska — 458 per 100,000

Population: 731,545



Wyoming — 447 per 100,000

Population: 578,759



Oregon — 413 per 100,000

Population: 4.2 million



West Virginia — 344 per 100,000

Population: 1.8 million



Montana — 327 per 100,000

Population: 1.1 million



Maine — 286 per 100,000

Population: 1.3 million



Vermont — 225 per 100,000

Population: 623,989



Hawaii — 122 per 100,000

Population: 1.4 million

