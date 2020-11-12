5 cities, states hit hardest by COVID-19

While New York City and the nation's Sunbelt states were among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year, it's becoming more difficult to identify current virus hot spots amid a nationwide surge in cases, reports The New York Times.

The Times compiled a list of cities, counties and states that are among the hardest hit areas based on various metrics. Five such hotspots are listed below.

City with the most recent cases per capita: Minot, N.D.

Big city with the highest death toll: New York City

County with most known cases: Los Angeles County, Calif.

State with highest hospitalization rate: South Dakota

State with most total cases: Texas



