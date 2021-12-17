6 healthcare organizations recently naming facilities after donors

- Small
Six hospitals and health systems have recently honored their donors by naming a building after them:
1. Cedars-Sinai Health System (Los Angeles)
Donor: Shapell Guerin Family Foundation. Vera Guerin is the president of the foundation and the board chair of the health system.
Amount: $100 million
Name: The pediatrics center will be named Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children's.
2. Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)
Donor: Ron Weiser, a member of the University of Michigan Board of Regents.
Amount: $30 million
Name: The donation will establish the Ronald Weiser Center for Prostate Cancer.
3. Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.)
Donor: Howard R. Levine Foundation. Mr. Levine was the chair and CEO of Family Dollar in Matthews, N.C.
Amount: $25 million
Name: The signature academic building at the new Wake Forest University School of Medicine will be named the Howard R. Levine Center for Education.
4. Brown University (Providence, R.I.)
Donor: Pablo Legorreta, founder and CEO of Royalty Pharma, and his wife, Almudena.
Amount: $25 million
Name: The cancer center will be renamed to the Legorreta Cancer Center.
5. Houston Methodist
Donor: Ron and Mary Neal, MD.
Amount: $25 million
Name: The cancer center will be renamed to the Houston Methodist Dr. Mary and Ron Neal Cancer Center.
6. Montana State University (Bozeman)
Donor: Mark and Robyn Jones, founders of Goosehead Insurance.
Amount: $101 million
Name: The nursing school will be renamed the Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing.