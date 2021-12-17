6 healthcare organizations recently naming facilities after donors

Six hospitals and health systems have recently honored their donors by naming a building after them:

1. Cedars-Sinai Health System (Los Angeles)

Donor: Shapell Guerin Family Foundation. Vera Guerin is the president of the foundation and the board chair of the health system.

Amount: $100 million

Name: The pediatrics center will be named Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children's.

2. Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)

Donor: Ron Weiser, a member of the University of Michigan Board of Regents.

Amount: $30 million

Name: The donation will establish the Ronald Weiser Center for Prostate Cancer.

3. Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.)

Donor: Howard R. Levine Foundation. Mr. Levine was the chair and CEO of Family Dollar in Matthews, N.C.

Amount: $25 million

Name: The signature academic building at the new Wake Forest University School of Medicine will be named the Howard R. Levine Center for Education.

4. Brown University (Providence, R.I.)

Donor: Pablo Legorreta, founder and CEO of Royalty Pharma, and his wife, Almudena.

Amount: $25 million

Name: The cancer center will be renamed to the Legorreta Cancer Center.

5. Houston Methodist

Donor: Ron and Mary Neal, MD.

Amount: $25 million

Name: The cancer center will be renamed to the Houston Methodist Dr. Mary and Ron Neal Cancer Center.

6. Montana State University (Bozeman)

Donor: Mark and Robyn Jones, founders of Goosehead Insurance.

Amount: $101 million

Name: The nursing school will be renamed the Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing.