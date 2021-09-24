Nurses making headlines off the job: 5 stories

Nurses are making headlines for more than their roles in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are five stories Becker's has covered since Aug. 19:

1. Christine Kadu, RN, an off-duty nurse at Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Hospital, helped deliver a baby in the elevator of the hospital's parking lot Sept. 13.

2. A choir of nurses from Northwell Health was one of five groups to compete in the America's Got Talent finals Sept. 14. The Northwell Health Nurse Choir formed last year when nurses across the system's 23 hospitals came together to perform virtually for a nonprofit initiative, Nurse Heroes.

3. Ashley Darcy-Mahoney, PhD, an associate professor of nursing at George Washington University's Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders Institute in D.C., launched a podcast called "The Future of Nursing" Aug. 31.

4. Carla Brown, RN, a Louisiana nurse who vaccinated 2,000 residents through a personal door-to-door effort, was recognized with a $25,000 honorarium Aug. 17, The Advocate reports.

5. When emergency room nurse Brooke Johns has a day off, she still heads back to Las Vegas-based Southern Hill Hospital to visit with patients and braid their hair.