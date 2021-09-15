Northwell Health's nurse choir in America's Got Talent final

A choir of nurses from Northwell Health was one of five groups to compete in the America's Got Talent finals Sept. 14.

The Northwell Health Nurse Choir formed last year when nurses across the system's 23 hospitals came together to perform virtually for a nonprofit initiative, Nurse Heroes.

The choir made its debut on America's Got Talent in June. The show will announce its Season 16 winner — who will receive $1 million and headline a show in Las Vegas — Sept. 15 at 9 p.m. EST.

"After serving on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic, Northwell is proud to support these nurses as they continue to spread joy with their voices, while healing themselves," the New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based health system said.