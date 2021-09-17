Off-shift nurse delivers baby in Sparrow Hospital's parking ramp elevator

An off-duty nurse at Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Hospital helped deliver a baby in the elevator of the hospital's parking lot Sept. 13, reports the Lansing State Journal.

Christine Kadu, RN, had already gotten off her 12-hour shift and left the hospital Sept. 13, but turned back around after realizing she forgot some materials for a class. Upon entering the parking garage to leave the hospital for a second time, Ms. Kadu said she saw a pregnant woman squatting in the traffic lane.

The woman, Miranda Moncado-Sullivan, and her husband Ryan Sullivan were at the hospital to deliver their third child, who was coming much faster than expected.

Ms. Kadu usually cares for adult post-operative patients, but nonetheless sprung into action. She called the hospital's obstetrics triage line for help before walking the couple into the elevator, where Ms. Kadu quickly gave birth.

"She easily could've just made a few phone calls and turned right back around," Mr. Sullivan told NBC affiliate WILX of Ms. Kadu's actions. "I mean, finishing a 12-hour shift, she's probably tired, but she came right in there to the elevator with us."

"There are a lot of things that definitely could've gone very, very wrong," Ms. Moncado-Sullivan added. "In that moment, we were just so blessed that, in the grand scheme of things, everyone is safe and everyone is healthy."