D.C. nurse launches podcast on future of profession

Ashley Darcy-Mahoney, PhD, an associate professor of nursing at George Washington University's Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders Institute in D.C., launched a podcast called "The Future of Nursing" Aug. 31.

Four details:

1. The podcast focuses on nurses' unique role in combating health disparities and burnout in the profession. It is based on the National Academy of Medicine's "The Future of Nursing 2022-2030" report.

2. It will feature eight 30-minute episodes that will be released weekly on Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts.

3. "What we hope this podcast will help is that the achievement of health equity in the United States can and should be built on strengthening nursing capacity and expertise, including removing permanent barriers," Dr. Darcy-Mahoney told The GW Hatchet.

4. Funding from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation is supporting Scharmaine Lawson, DNP, to host the podcast. Dr. Lawson is a nurse practitioner in New Orleans. She is a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing and fellow of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.