Kaiser launches largest generative AI project in healthcare

Kaiser Permanente has made a generative AI-powered clinical documentation tool available to providers across its 40 hospitals and over 600 medical offices.

The Oakland, Calif.-based health system said Aug. 14 it contracted with artificial intelligence startup Abridge to offer ambient scribes at its clinical sites in eight states and the District of Columbia, the biggest rollout of generative AI in healthcare so far. Upon getting consent from patients, the platform transcribes healthcare visits and drafts clinical notes for the EHR.

"For the past year, Kaiser Permanente has worked with Abridge on the largest implementation to date of the safe and effective use of ambient listening technology in the United States," said Desiree Gandrup-Dupre, senior vice president of care delivery technology services at Kaiser Permanente, in a statement. "At Kaiser Permanente, we have a long history of successfully deploying proven technologies on a broad scale, as we continue to provide healthcare and services when, how, and where our patients need it."

Health systems are increasingly turning to similar AI-powered tools for clinical notes to get providers away from the computer and give them more face time with patients. Abridge, valued at about $850 million, is one of the bigger players in the space, with contracts with Pittsburgh-based UPMC, Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health, and Irving, Texas-based Christus Health. The company is also developing a clinical documentation platform for nurses at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and Epic.

Kaiser Permanente said it expanded the use of Abridge after testing it at Renton, Wash.-based Washington Permanente Medical Group, where it was well-received by patients and clinicians.