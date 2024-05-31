Top 10 healthcare IT deals in Q1

Healthcare IT venture capital deals remained flat in the first quarter of 2024, with the exception of a few large funding rounds, PitchBook reported.

Here are the 10 biggest deals in Q1, according to the May 30 report:

1. Abridge: $150 million (series C)

2. Reveleer: $65 million

3. Rad AI: $63 million (series B)

4. Fabric: $60 million (series A)

5. Hippocratic AI: $55 million (series A)

6. Cohere Health: $50 million (series C)

7. Artsight: $42 million (series B)

8. CodaMetrix: $40 million (series B)

9. HiLabs: $39 million (series B)

10. Amigo Tech: $32.7 million