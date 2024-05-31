Top 10 healthcare IT deals in Q1

Healthcare IT venture capital deals remained flat in the first quarter of 2024, with the exception of a few large funding rounds, PitchBook reported.
Here are the 10 biggest deals in Q1, according to the May 30 report:
1. Abridge: $150 million (series C)
2. Reveleer: $65 million
3. Rad AI: $63 million (series B)
4. Fabric: $60 million (series A)
5. Hippocratic AI: $55 million (series A)
6. Cohere Health: $50 million (series C)
7. Artsight: $42 million (series B)
8. CodaMetrix: $40 million (series B)
9. HiLabs: $39 million (series B)
10. Amigo Tech: $32.7 million