Rad AI inks partnership with Google

Rad AI, a radiology reporting start-up focused on AI, announced a partnership with Google that aims to reduce radiologist burnout and improve patient care.

Rad AI will use Google Cloud's platform AI tools to assist its reporting platform, Rad AI Reporting, according to a Jan. 16 press release. Rad AI Reporting can reduce words dictated up to 90%, which reduces the workload of radiologists who spend a majority of their time recording image-based reports.

Thirty percent of radiology practices and health systems, covering 50 million patients, use Rad AI. In addition to Rad AI Reporting, Rad AI Omni Impressions will also benefit from access to Google's MedLM tool, a domain-aligned generative AI model. With the help of MedLM, Rad AI hopes to reduce clinical error and diagnose patients faster and more accurately.

"Radiology is a field that stands to see immediate, high-value impact from advancements in generative AI, and radiology reporting is an area where this technology can have a meaningful impact," said Aashima Gupta, global director of Healthcare Strategy & Solutions, Google Cloud.