50 best healthcare data analytics companies in the US, per Newsweek

Newsweek named the top digital health companies in the U.S. for 2024, including a breakout of 50 data analytics companies.

The publication partnered with Strata to identify companies transforming healthcare across the world. The full list includes 400 companies in 35 countries broken into seven industry categories. Companies were vetted based on financial performance, web and app traffic data, and product impact from Holon IQ, a market intelligence company.

Below is a list of the data analytics-focused digital health companies in the U.S. honored by Newsweek.

1. Aetion (New York City).

2. AiCure (New York City).

3. Arcadia io (Burlington, Mass.).

4. Biofourmis (Boston).

5. Bluesight (Alexandria, Va.).

6. BrightInsight (San Jose, Calif.).

7. CancerIQ (Chicago).

8. Caresyntax (Larkspur, Calif.).

9. Centaur Labs (Boston).

10. Clarify Health Solutions (San Francisco).

11. Cleerly (New York City).

12. ClosedLoop (Austin, Texas).

13. Commure (San Francisco).

14. Datavant (San Francisco).

15. Egnite Health (Aliso Viejo, Calif.).

16. Element5 (San Jose, Calif.).

17. Embold Health (Nashville, Tenn.)

18. Enlitic (Fort Collins, Colo.).

19. Evidation Health (San Mateo, Calif.)

20. Gray Matter Analytics (Chicago).

21. H1 (New York City).

22. Health Catalyst (Salt Lake City).

23. Health Data Analytics Institute (Dedham, Mass.).

24. HealthVerity (Philadelphia).

25. Innovaccer (San Francisco).

26. IQVIA (Durham, N.C.).

27. Iterative Health (Cambridge, Mass.).

28. Komodo Health (San Francisco).

29. LeanTaaS (Santa Clara, Calif.).

30. Lightbeam Health Solutions (Dallas, Texas).

31. MedeAnalytics (Richardson, Texas).

32. Medical Informatics (Houston).

33. Mendel.ai (San Jose, Calif.).

34. mPulse Mobile (Encino, Calif.).

35. Nference (Cambridge, Mass.).

36. Octagon Health (Houston).

37. Orbita (Boston).

38. Pieces (Irving, Texas).

39. Real Time Medical Systems (Linthicum Heights, Md.).

40. Redesign Health (New York City).

41. Regard (Los Angeles).

42. Reveleer (Glendale, Calif.).

43. Ribbon Health (New YorkCity).

44. SOPHiA GENETICS (Boston).

45. Sorcero (Washington, D.C.).

46. Syapse (San Francisco).

47. Tempus (Chicago).

48. Verato (McLean, Va.).

49. Vibrant Health (Fairfax, Va.).

50. Welldoc (Columbia, Md.).