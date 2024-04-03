Epic, Cohere expedite prior authorizations

Epic's Payer Platform has expanded to include Cohere Health's artificial intelligence-driven prior authorization solutions.

Cohere's solutions are designed to expedite prior authorization requests by allowing clinicians to submit requests through the EHR.

"Initiating authorization requests directly from EHRs is the 'last mile' towards full automation and greatly reduces provider staff time on authorizations by automating the initiation of a request," said Brian Covino, MD, chief medical officer of Cohere, in a news release.

Cohere is integrating with Epic's platform to become available for EHR instances nationwide. Cohere processes around 5.5 million prior authorization requests each year affecting around 15 million health plan members and 420,000 providers.