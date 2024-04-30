12 nursing leaders to advise $500M generative AI startup

Hippocratic AI, a healthcare generative AI startup valued at $500 million, now counts 12 nursing leaders as advisors, including four from health systems.

The company, which was co-founded in 2023 by a former health system executive, is developing a large language model for healthcare. Hippocratic AI's investors and partners include several health systems. The startup has raised $120 million.

After adding two new members April 25, Hippocratic AI's nurse advisory council now features:

1. David Marshall, DNP, RN, senior vice president and chief nursing executive at Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles).

2. Patricia Masson, PhD, RN, nurse scientist at Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston).

3. Amy McCarthy, DNP, director of nursing for women, infants and oncology at Texas Health Resources (Arlington).

4. Colleen Morely, DNP, RN, director of case management services at West Suburban Medical Center (Oak Park, Ill.).

5. Erica Bentley, BSN, RN, vice president of population health management and operations at Optum Health East.

6. Katie Boston-Leary, PhD, RN, director of nursing programs at the American Nurses Association.

7. Serena Bumpus, DNP, RN, CEO of Texas Nurses Association.

8. Shawna Butler, BSN, RN, managing director at NextMed Health.

9. Cassie Choi, BSN, RN, co-founder and chief health equity and people officer at Pair Team.

10. Kenneth Dion, PhD, president and treasurer of the American Academy of Nursing and founder of Decision Critical.

11. Rebecca Love, RN, MSN, commissioner of the Commission for Nurse Reimbursement.

12. Molly McCarthy, BSN, global go-to-market excellence leader of enterprise informatics at Philips.