2 more health systems partner with Hippocratic AI

Two more health systems have partnered with generative artificial intelligence startup Hippocratic AI.

Columbus-based OhioHealth and Charleston, S.C.-based Roper St. Francis Healthcare are the latest systems to team up with the company, which is developing a patient-facing nondiagnostic large language model for healthcare, according to a Dec. 1 news release shared with Becker's.

"We believe gen AI will have a meaningful impact on the future of how healthcare is delivered," Michael Krouse, chief strategy and transformation officer at OhioHealth, told Becker's. "Hippocratic has emerged as a potential leader in the gen AI space for healthcare, and is developing applications that are highly relevant for providers while representing an opportunity to address the growing staffing concerns in the industry."

OhioHealth made a "small equity investment" in Hippocratic AI and picked up seats on the company's safety and data governance committees, Mr. Krouse said. The 15-hospital system will also help create and potentially pilot use cases. OhioHealth is also working with Epic, Microsoft and Nuance (a Microsoft subsidiary) on early-stage generative AI projects.

Hippocratic AI, which was co-founded by a former health system COO, launched in May with $50 million from General Catalyst and Andreessen Horowitz. It has since secured an additional $15 million funding round led by Cincinnati Children's Hospital and Scottsdale, Ariz.-based HonorHealth and partnered with King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services. C-suite leaders from Cleveland Clinic and Cleveland-based University Hospitals have signed on as advisors.

Hippocratic AI picked up three other "early access partners" Dec. 1: women's health startup Evernow, value-based care platform Guidehealth, and home-based care company HarmonyCares.