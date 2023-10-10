Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals chiefs to advise generative AI startup

Hippocratic AI, a generative artificial intelligence startup focused on healthcare, has named multiple health system C-suite leaders to its inaugural physician advisory council.

The advisors include Mike Roizen, MD, chief wellness officer emeritus at Cleveland Clinic, and Peter Provonost, MD, PhD, chief clinical transformation officer at Cleveland-based University Hospitals. Hippocratic AI, which is building a healthcare-focused large language model, launched in May with $50 million from General Catalyst and Andreessen Horowitz.

"There are huge opportunities that AI can make the (healthcare) system more efficient and have more equity in it," Dr. Roizen told Becker's. "AI can essentially be an expert to help the physician but also a (lifestyle) coach that coaches patients and even schedules appointments, etc."

Hippocratic AI was co-founded by Meenesh Bhimani, MD, the former COO of Mountain View, Calif.-based El Camino Health. In July, Cincinnati Children's and Scottsdale, Ariz.-based HonorHealth led a $15 million funding round for the company and, along with King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services, became founding partners of Hippocratic AI.

The startup said Oct. 10 its other physician advisors include:

— Chad Perlyn, MD, PhD, president of Nicklaus Medical Group at Miami-based Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

— Hansa Bhargava, MD, executive committee member for communications and media at the American Academy of Pediatrics and staff physician at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

— Shayan Vyas, MD, partner at Winter Garden, Fla.-based Horizon West Pediatrics Center and former medical officer at Teladoc Health.

— Abe Warshaw, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer at LiveOnNY and former senior vice president, chief and medical director of access services at New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System.

— John Prunskis, MD, chief medical officer and principal at DxTx Pain and Spine.