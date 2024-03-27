Sutter inks gen AI deal

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health signed a new partnership to bring generative artificial intelligence to more than 12,000 affiliated physicians systemwide.

Sutter will incorporate Abridge's generative AI platform for clinical documentation into workflows to support physicians and improve the patient experience. Abridge generates draft clinician notes in real time based on conversations with patients, and the information flows into the EHR. Physicians are able to approve notes and make adjustments as needed.

"There is tremendous momentum behind our collective efforts, and it has the ability to change lives for the better," said Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Sutter Health. "We are highly focused on innovation as a lever to help us achieve our vision and mission of delivering safe, high quality, equitable care to all of our patients. Sutter is equally committed to the thoughtful integration of emerging technologies like AI in healthcare that support our physicians to help deliver on that mission."

The Abridge platform fits within the team's daily workflows inside Epic, and will promote more face-to-face interactions. Sutter is also partnering with Abridge to include patient-facing summaries in the EHR so patients can access quick information about their visit.

The deal comes on the heels of Abridge's $150 million Series C financing, which includes an investment from NVIDIA.