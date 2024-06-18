How Tampa General is boosting efficiency through analytics

In an effort to tackle complex healthcare challenges, Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital joined forces with Palantir Technologies. This partnership has yielded multiple benefits, including a 30% reduction in sepsis patient length of stay and millions of dollars in revenue cycle improvements, Scott Arnold, the health system's chief digital and innovation officer, told Becker's.

Tampa General initially engaged with Palantir a few years ago. The relationship quickly proved fruitful, leading to the recent expansion of their partnership. The hospital has leveraged Palantir's platform to gain insights across service lines, operations and even back-office functions, Mr. Arnold said.

"One notable achievement has been the optimization of our sepsis protocol. By utilizing Palantir's analytics to monitor and ensure compliance, we have managed to reduce the length of stay for sepsis patients by 30%," he said. "This improvement not only enhances patient outcomes but also significantly reduces healthcare costs."

Additionally, Tampa General has utilized Palantir's platform to streamline its revenue cycle, increasing charge capture by $4 million through improved coding for injections and infusions.

Predictive analytics have also been employed in the post-anesthesia care unit, optimizing bed placements and reducing patient transfer times, which has enhanced overall efficiency, according to Mr. Arnold.

Benefits across the board

The collaboration with Palantir aims to bring benefits to patients, clinicians and administrative staff. For patients, predictive analytics will soon enable the creation of detailed itineraries, providing transparency and reducing uncertainty during hospital stays, Mr. Arnold said.

"This initiative aims to enhance the patient experience by informing them about upcoming procedures and discharge times," he said.

For clinicians, the integration of Palantir's analytics facilitates more efficient hospital operations and care coordination.

"Administrative staff benefit from streamlined revenue cycle management and workflow automation driven by predictive insights from the analytics platform," Mr. Arnold said.

The future of analytics

Looking ahead, Tampa General plans to delve deeper into AI and automation. The hospital is just beginning to explore Palantir's artificial intelligence platform, which offers generative AI capabilities to derive insights from vast datasets.

"This technology promises to unlock new possibilities for predictive analytics and operational efficiency," Mr. Arnold said.

Tampa General is also experimenting with off-the-shelf AI engines, such as ChatGPT, to enhance internal training and information retrieval for staff. Additionally, the use of Office 365 Copilot is being explored to boost productivity for knowledge workers within the organization.