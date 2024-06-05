Tampa General Hospital inks AI partnership

Tampa General Hospital is partnering with Palantir Technologies to develop a care coordination system.

Under the partnership, the organization will use Palantir's artificial intelligence platform to develop a care coordination system that will use Tampa General's knowledge, real-time information and advanced language models. This system, according to a June 5 news release, will create decision-support tools to help front-line teams manage eligibility and prioritization in all areas of care operations.

Tampa General will also use this platform to automate other system workflows, such as streamlining revenue cycle management.

The partnership between Tampa General and Palantir started in 2021.