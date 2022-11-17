11 recent health system innovation moves

Health systems have been busy launching innovation initiatives and making investments in tech and spinoff companies this year.

Here are 11 innovation moves Becker's has covered since Oct. 19:

1. General Catalyst said in mid-November that it's partnering with 10 more hospitals and health systems as the venture capital firm aims to drive healthcare's digital transformation.

2. Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network partnered with the Andreessen Horowitz Bio + Health fund Nov. 7 to bring digital care to rural upstate New York patients.

3. Intermountain Ventures, the venture capital arm of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, joined a $90 million series E funding round Nov. 14 for virtual care provider Maven Clinic.

4. Orlando Health received approval Nov. 7 from the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration to provide acute hospital-level care in adult patients' homes.

5. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic partnered Oct. 27 with virtual care company Memora Health to launch a research program that allows providers to care for postpartum patients from their homes.

6. New Orleans-based Ochsner Health invested in a seed funding round Oct. 26 for Hippo Technologies, a virtual care company focused on increasing access to specialty care in rural areas.

7. Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina Health and Cleveland-based MetroHealth System joined forces Oct. 24 to create a nonprofit virtual and in-home care company called Ovatient.

8. UPMC Enterprises spinoff Realyze Intelligence started collaborating Oct. 24 with New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to gather data from the unstructured text in patient medical records.

9. Henry Ford Innovations, part of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health, launched its DromosPTM speciality pharmacy software Oct. 21 to pharmacies across the country.

10. Pittsburgh-based UPMC said Oct. 20 it will pilot an app, created by Pip Care, that helps patients prepare for and recover from surgery at three of its Centers for Perioperative Care hospitals. Pip Care is the first company created out of the recently announced partnership between UPMC Enterprises and Redesign Health.

11. Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System started a venture capital arm Oct. 19 to support early-stage startups and invest alongside other healthcare venture funds.