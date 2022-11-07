Orlando Health gets approval to launch hospital-at-home program

Orlando Health received approval from the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration to provide acute hospital-level care in adult patients' homes.

The new program, called Orlando Health Hospital Care at Home, will kick off in February and will care for patients with a variety of illnesses such as cellulitis, COPD, asthma, UTI, heart failure, COVID-19, pneumonia and gastroenteritis​, according to a Nov. 7 press release Orlando Health shared with Becker's.

Eligible patients who enroll in the home-based care program will receive portable technology that connects them with the Orlando Health Patient Care Hub, 24/7 remote monitoring, virtual care check-ins and daily in-person nursing check-ins.

"Hospital Care at Home introduces another option for Orlando Health patients to receive high-quality care in an environment that best facilitates their recovery," said Jamal Hakim, MD, chief operating officer of Orlando Health. "Patients with certain acute conditions can be treated in the comfort of their home with the same level of care and monitoring they would receive within the walls of our hospitals."