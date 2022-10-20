UPMC piloting perioperative care app at three hospitals

Pittsburgh-based UPMC will pilot an app that helps patients prepare for and recover from surgery at three of its Centers for Perioperative Care hospitals.

The app, created by Pip Care, will be piloted at UPMC Shadyside, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC Horizon, according to an Oct. 20 press release.

The app allows patients to schedule appointment reminders, track their goals and connect with health coaches who will help them make lifestyle changes and manage chronic diseases to improve surgery outcomes and guide them on their recovery journey.

Pip Care is the first company to be created out of the recently announced partnership between the venture capital arm of the health system, UPMC Enterprises, and Redesign Health.

Under the partnership, UPMC Enterprises can use Redesign's platform tools, technologies and insights to help build and support healthcare startups.