UPMC, General Catalyst, Samsung, CVS Health join $65M funding round for healthcare company

Redesign Health, which launches other healthcare companies, raised $65 million in a series C funding round led by General Catalyst, Fast Company reported Sept. 13.

Redesign's team, which consists of about 300 researches, assembles, brands and launches healthcare startups.

The latest funding will go toward Redesign's operations and platform.

Hemant Taneja, General Catalyst CEO and managing director also joined Redesign's board, with CVS Health Ventures, UPMC Enterprises, TriplePoint Capital and Samsung Next also participating in the round.

In addition to investing, CVS Ventures, General Catalyst and UPMC Enterprises entered into innovation agreements with Redesign Health.

This means the companies can use Redesign's platform tools, technologies and insights to help build and support businesses.