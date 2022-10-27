Mayo Clinic to launch home-based postpartum care program

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic partnered with virtual care company Memora Health to launch a research program that allows providers to care for postpartum patients from their homes.

Mayo Clinic will use Memora's artificial intelligence-based digitized care programs that will allow its postpartum care teams to interact with new mothers from the comfort of their homes and respond to their needs with tailored guidance in real time, according to an Oct. 27 press release from Memora.

Memora's SMS-based program will also allow Mayo's care teams to better reach traditionally underserved communities, including immigrant populations, those with low socioeconomic status and patients who live far from the hospital.