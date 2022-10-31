Ochsner Health invests in virtual care company aimed at rural residents

New Orleans-based Ochsner Health has invested in a seed funding round for Hippo Technologies, a virtual care company focused on increasing access to specialty care in rural areas.

Hippo offers voice-activated, video-enabled headsets that allow first responders, rural healthcare workers and in-home caregivers to livestream their activities to specialists back at the hospital. The collaboration will first focus on neurology patients.

"By simultaneously connecting physician specialists in the hospital and clinicians in the field with an immersive, multidisciplinary team-based experience, Hippo Virtual Care enables advanced remote collaboration to deliver the right diagnosis and treatment the first time, every time," said Patrick Quinlan, MD, CEO and co-founder of Hippo Technologies, in an Oct. 26 company news release.

A spokesperson told GeekWire the investment brings the company's total funding to $3.7 million.